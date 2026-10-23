Enemy’s command post, UAV launch site, and warehouses in TOT have been struck, — General Staff

Despite occasional loss of communication in the Starlink/StarShield system at certain speeds—which are still being reported—the Ukrainian military continues to inflict damage on the enemy.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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On October 22 and during the night of October 23, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of Russian targets in the temporarily occupied territories.

UAV launch site and command post

In particular, the following were struck:

A storage, preparation, and launch site for Russian Armed Forces attack UAVs in the Donetsk area.

The General Staff notes that striking such targets reduces the enemy’s ability to attack Ukraine and civilian infrastructure using various types of drones.

A unit command post near the village of Hromovo in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

Read more: Enemy’s command posts and logistics depots have been struck, — General Staff

Depots and manpower

An enemy ammunition depot near the settlement of Hirnyk and a UAV depot near Sverdlove in Donetsk Oblast.

Depots of logistical supplies belonging to the Russian Federation’s armed forces near the settlement of Berdianske in Donetsk Oblast, as well as in the areas of Balkove and Orikhivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

It is noted that the destruction of depots containing weapons and logistical supplies makes it more difficult for the Russian aggressor to resupply its units and reduces their ability to conduct combat operations.

An area where personnel from the "Rubicon" unit are concentrated near the village of Kamianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Read more: Russian EW station, command and observation post, UAV command post and logistics depot hit – General Staff