Vessel sank off the coast of Romania. It was likely attacked by drone; there is one confirmed death, and others are missing. VIDEO

A commercial vessel is sinking off the coast of Romania in the Black Sea; it was likely attacked by a drone.

Digi24 reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

This occurred 24 km from Constanța. The crew sent out an SOS signal, after which Romanian authorities launched a rescue operation for the sailors. Nine of them were rescued, three are missing, and one died.

Representatives of the Romanian Maritime Administration stated that there were 13 crew members on board the vessel: 10 Ukrainian citizens and three Azerbaijani citizens.

Read more: European Parliament has called on EU to launch naval operation in Black Sea

"Due to adverse weather conditions and low visibility, it is not possible to deploy a helicopter for an aerial rescue operation. So far, rescue vessels have managed to pull nine survivors and one body from the water," the statement said.

Rescue workers are continuing the search operation to find and rescue the three other crew members.

See more: Two tankers catch fire in Romania after Russian drones enter country’s airspace: search underway for seven crew members. PHOTO

What led up to this?