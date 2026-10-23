Seven Ukrainians have been successfully returned to territory controlled by Ukraine, - Lubinets. VIDEO+PHOTO

A further seven civilians have been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Agreements have been reached with the Russian side on the mutual return of civilians.

"Seven Ukrainians have returned to territory controlled by Ukraine, whilst seven others have travelled to the Russian Federation as part of family reunification efforts supported by the ICRC," the statement reads.

See more: Further 21 Ukrainians have been returned from territories occupied by Russian Federation, - Lubinets. PHOTO

Who has been repatriated?

"Among those who are finally home are a 90-year-old woman with limited mobility and a 50-year-old Ukrainian woman who has suffered a heart attack and a stroke and has other medical conditions. Given the state of health of both women, the necessary transport arrangements were made when organising their return," said Lubinets.

We also managed to organise the return of a young woman and her child.

"When the full-scale invasion began, the woman was temporarily staying in Mariupol. As a result of the hostilities and the subsequent occupation of the city, she was unable to return to her family.

A major obstacle to their return to territory controlled by Ukraine was the child’s documentation. They are now back home. Although they require psychological support, they are happy to be back on home soil," added the Ombudsman.

See more: Another 11 citizens return from occupied areas to Ukrainian-controlled territory – Lubinets. PHOTOS



