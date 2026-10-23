Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November. The parties are expected to discuss security issues and a possible peaceful resolution.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made this statement.

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The press secretary for the Russian dictator noted that the talks are currently taking place in a trilateral format, but the participation of European representatives in the future has not been ruled out.

Peskov added that Vladimir Putin had outlined the agenda for the meeting. It will address security issues for Russia and Ukraine following the conclusion of agreements on a peaceful settlement.

Will the European Union join the negotiations?

Regarding the possible appointment of a European Union special envoy for Ukraine, Peskov said that the advisability of such a move would depend on the position Brussels takes.

In addition, Peskov emphasized the importance of the upcoming meeting between Putin, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump.

Read more on "Censor.NET": "The European Union's channel of communication with the Kremlin remains open," says Koshta