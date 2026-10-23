Occupiers struck enterprise in Chernihiv: one killed, number of injured rises to 25. PHOTOS (updated)

Today, October 23, Russian troops attacked a facility in Chernihiv with drones.

This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

Initial reports indicated that the enemy had attacked a "Nova Poshta" terminal in northern Chernihiv.

Later, Bryzhynskyi clarified that a Russian UAV had been observed crashing onto the grounds of one of the city’s enterprises.

The enterprise sustained damage as a result of the enemy strike.

Preliminary reports indicate that people are trapped under the rubble.

Read more: Russian UAV attacks transport infrastructure in Chernihiv: fire breaks out

Updated information

It is now known that one person was killed in the attack, and two others were injured—they are being taken to the hospital. Two other victims are receiving emergency medical care.

According to the latest reports, one person was killed and 16 others were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

Read more: Occupiers attacked enterprise in Chernihiv: one person was killed and another injured

It later emerged that the number of injured had risen to 25. According to preliminary information, 16 people sought medical assistance from ambulance crews at the scene, while another eight were taken to hospital.

Aftermath of the attack

The State Emergency Service said that a Russian strike on the premises of an enterprise caused a fire and structural damage to a building. State Emergency Service units and other emergency services worked at the scene.