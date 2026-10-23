Enemy steps up sabotage and reconnaissance group activity in Sumy and Chernihiv regions – SBGS

Cases of infiltration by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as well as enemy attempts to lay mines, have been recorded in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

State Border Guard Service (SBGS) spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said this during a television broadcast, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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What is known

"Compared with a period when there was virtually no activity by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, several incidents have now been recorded in both the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. These groups are tasked with reconnoitring the layout of our defences and identifying the locations of our positions. Where they can, they also try to attack Ukrainian positions themselves," the spokesperson said.

Demchenko noted that attempts to lay mines are often detected during counter-sabotage operations.

"In other words, as the enemy withdraws, it tries to ensure that our soldiers trigger the explosive devices it lays during its operations," he added.

Read more: Russians trying to capture Riasne in Sumy region and expand area of control near border – Trehubov

Counter-sabotage operations

It was emphasised that the Defence Forces use drones to detect such groups in a timely manner. Border guards also receive advance intelligence about possible infiltration attempts by sabotage and reconnaissance groups in certain sectors and conduct counter-sabotage operations.

Read more: Ivolzhanske in Sumy region is under full control of Defence Forces;Russian Federation’s claims of its ’capture’ are fabrication, - ’Kursk’ Group of Forces