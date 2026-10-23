Two occupiers drag their "KIA" in black bag along a field road: "Didn’t quite make it. May he rest in heaven.". VIDEO
A video posted online shows two Russian occupiers dragging a black bag containing the body of their accomplice along a road, while a third, who has a leg wound, films them.
As Censor.NET reports, the Russian soldier initially talks about his own injury and shows the wound on his leg.
He then turns the camera towards two of his fellow soldiers walking ahead, dragging a black bag containing the dead occupier’s body.
Commenting on his fellow soldier’s fate, the man filming says: "That one didn’t quite make it. May he rest in heaven."
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