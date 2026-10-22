"Russia planned to capture not only Kyiv, but also Kharkiv," — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that at the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian occupation forces planned to capture not only Kyiv but also Kharkiv.

He made this statement in an interview with Stephen Barlett, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, the main Ukrainian forces at that time were concentrated in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where they were holding back the enemy’s strongest force.

At the same time, Russian troops unexpectedly entered from the direction of Belarus and advanced directly toward the Ukrainian capital.

Zelenskyy emphasized that no one had anticipated such a scenario, which is why there was no significant concentration of Ukrainian troops on the Belarusian front at that time.

Read more: I didn’t think there would be full-scale invasion by Russian Federation, – Zelenskyy