Russia attacks civilian, recreational and industrial infrastructure facilities in Odesa region: people injured. PHOTOS
Today, 23 October, Russian forces struck the southern part of the Odesa region, injuring people.
Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper reported this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
According to the report, the enemy strike damaged civilian, recreational, and industrial infrastructure facilities.
Preliminary information indicates that three people were injured. All are receiving the necessary assistance.
Rescuers have extinguished the fires that broke out.
Consequences of the strike
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