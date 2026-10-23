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News Shelling of Odessa region
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Russia attacks civilian, recreational and industrial infrastructure facilities in Odesa region: people injured. PHOTOS

Today, 23 October, Russian forces struck the southern part of the Odesa region, injuring people.

Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

According to the report, the enemy strike damaged civilian, recreational, and industrial infrastructure facilities.

Preliminary information indicates that three people were injured. All are receiving the necessary assistance.

See more: Russian night-time attack on Odesa region: energy facilities and food processing plant damaged. PHOTO

Rescuers have extinguished the fires that broke out.

Consequences of the strike

Russian strike on the Odesa region
Russian strike on the Odesa region
Russian strike on the Odesa region

See more: Russia attacked Odesa region overnight: holiday homes and cars were damaged. PHOTO

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shoot out (19510) Odesa region (1334)
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