Russian night-time attack on Odesa region: energy facilities and food processing plant damaged. PHOTO
On the night of 21 October, Russian forces attacked the Odesa region with strike drones.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
It is reported that the strikes damaged energy infrastructure and a private food processing company.
No reports of casualties have been received. Work is ongoing to deal with the aftermath.
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