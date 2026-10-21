Russian night-time attack on Odesa region: energy facilities and food processing plant damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 21 October, Russian forces attacked the Odesa region with strike drones.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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It is reported that the strikes damaged energy infrastructure and a private food processing company.





See more: Overnight Russian strike on Odesa region: energy facilities damaged, power cuts reported. PHOTOS

No reports of casualties have been received. Work is ongoing to deal with the aftermath.