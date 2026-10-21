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News Drone attack on Odesa region
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Russian night-time attack on Odesa region: energy facilities and food processing plant damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 21 October, Russian forces attacked the Odesa region with strike drones.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

It is reported that the strikes damaged energy infrastructure and a private food processing company.

Shelling of the Odesa region on 21 October
Shelling of the Odesa region on 21 October

See more: Overnight Russian strike on Odesa region: energy facilities damaged, power cuts reported. PHOTOS

No reports of casualties have been received. Work is ongoing to deal with the aftermath.

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shoot out (19443) Odesa region (1330)
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