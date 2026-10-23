Crashed 100 metres from house: drone found in Moldova. PHOTO
A drone that crashed 100 metres from a residential building has been found in Moldova.
NewsMaker reported this, citing the General Police Inspectorate, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
According to the report, the drone was found in the village of Chiștelnița in Moldova’s Telenești district, within 100 metres of a residential building. Preliminary information indicates that no one was injured.
A local resident alerted police to the discovery.
Police officers who arrived at the scene cordoned off the area and are ensuring residents’ safety. Bomb disposal specialists also arrived. They will examine the object and establish the circumstances of the incident.
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