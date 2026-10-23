ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9707 visitors online
News Incursion of Russian Federation drones into Moldova
1 141 1

Crashed 100 metres from house: drone found in Moldova. PHOTO

A drone that crashed 100 metres from a residential building has been found in Moldova.

NewsMaker reported this, citing the General Police Inspectorate, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

A drone was found near a house in Moldova
Photo: Moldovan Police

Watch more: Drone flew into Moldova and exploded: no casualties were reported. VIDEO

What is known

According to the report, the drone was found in the village of Chiștelnița in Moldova’s Telenești district, within 100 metres of a residential building. Preliminary information indicates that no one was injured.

A local resident alerted police to the discovery.

Police officers who arrived at the scene cordoned off the area and are ensuring residents’ safety. Bomb disposal specialists also arrived. They will examine the object and establish the circumstances of the incident.

Read more: Moldova ready to receive new influx of refugees from Ukraine in winter – Sandu

Author: 

Moldova (380) drones (5519)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 