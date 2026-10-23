Russia attacks Ukraine with jet-powered UAVs on evening of October 23 – Air Force

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine continues on the evening of 23 October. Launches of new groups of enemy drones have also been detected.

Censor.NET reports, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy drone movements

A jet-powered UAV was heading west from northern Kyiv region towards northern Zhytomyr region, according to a report at 9:23 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV near Kryve Ozero (Mykolaiv region) was heading through Odesa region towards Vinnytsia region, according to a report at 9:39 p.m.

New jet-powered UAVs were heading from Bryansk region towards northern Chernihiv region, according to a report at 9:40 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV was heading west from Zhytomyr region towards Rivne region, according to a report at 9:41 p.m.

Read more: Success rate over 87%: Ukrainian air defences neutralise 2,282 Russian attack UAVs in a week – General Staff