Success rate over 87%: Ukrainian air defences neutralise 2,282 Russian attack UAVs in a week – General Staff

Over the past week, the enemy deployed 2,597 Shahed-131/136/238, Parodiya and Gerbera UAVs. Ukraine’s Defence Forces neutralised 2,282 of them.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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2,282 targets neutralised

"Russia continues its massive aerial attacks against Ukraine, using attack drones to strike critical infrastructure and constantly terrorise civilians," the statement said.

Over the past week, the enemy deployed 2,597 Shahed-131/136/238, Parodiya and Gerbera UAVs. Ukraine’s Defence Forces neutralised 2,282 of them.

This puts the success rate in countering these attacks over the week at more than 87%.

"This figure demonstrates the high effectiveness of Ukrainian air defences, particularly given the scale and intensity of Russian attacks," the General Staff noted.

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Responding to enemy tactics

Meanwhile, the enemy constantly refines its drone tactics, uses different flight routes and altitudes, combines attack drones with decoys and attempts to overwhelm Ukrainian air defences with numerous simultaneous aerial threats.

"Under these conditions, neutralising almost nine out of ten enemy UAVs is the result of coordinated work by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire teams, electronic warfare systems and unmanned systems operators," the General Staff said.

It also noted that each aerial target neutralised reduces the risk of deaths, the destruction of residential buildings and damage to energy facilities and other critical infrastructure. However, it stressed that even the highly effective work of Ukrainian air defences does not eliminate the threat entirely.

Read more: Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 210 drones: Air Defense shot down and neutralized 181 UAVs, - Air Force

Appeal to the public

In light of this, the public was urged not to ignore air raid alerts or share information about air defence operations.

"Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to strengthen the multilayered air defence system and improve methods for detecting and neutralising enemy aerial targets," the General Staff added.

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