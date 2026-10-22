Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 210 drones: Air Defense shot down and neutralized 181 UAVs, - Air Force
On the night of October 22, Russia launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine, using "Iskander-M," S-400, "Zircon," and "Onyx" missiles, as well as 210 attack UAVs.
According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
Recorded launches:
- Iskander-M/S-400/Zircon/Onyx missiles: Kursk, Bryansk, and Rostov regions;
- drones: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo – the Russian Federation, TOT of Donetsk, TOT of the AR of Crimea – Hvardiiske
The main target of the attack is Kyiv.
Air defense operations
The air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 181 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (including 87 jet-powered ones), Gerber drones, and other types of drones; 10 attack drones remain in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.
Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 32 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 8 locations.
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