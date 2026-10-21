Ukraine and Norway working on three defence projects, including FREYJA – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Norway are developing three joint projects to strengthen air defences. One focuses on countering "Shaheds", with Ukraine set to see results in one and a half to two months.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in comments to journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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Three projects to protect the skies

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian delegation met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and defence industry representatives, including those from Kongsberg, which manufactures missiles, including for air defence.

The president outlined three joint initiatives:

the first project focuses on countering "Shaheds". According to him, Ukraine will see results in one and a half to two months;

the second concerns the FREYJA anti-ballistic missile system. Zelenskyy thanked Norwegian partners for their work to strengthen it but said it was too early to disclose details: "Let it all arrive first";

the third concerns air defence systems and satellite communications.

Watch more: Norway is actively participating in FREYJA anti-ballistic programme: first results are already in, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The sides also discussed a new energy assistance package, equipping bomb shelters for children and programmes to purchase school buses.

Budget shortfall: €3.5 billion

Separately, Kyiv is in talks with Oslo about covering the state budget shortfall. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs to address all funding shortfalls for the current financial year.

"You know that we have done some good work with the European Union, but we still have a shortfall of €3.5 billion. We are working on this. I raised this issue with our Norwegian colleagues. They have been receptive, and we are in talks. We hope our partners will help us," the head of state added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy has arrived in Norway: meetings are scheduled with Støre, Stubb, and Witkoff. VIDEO