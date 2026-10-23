How the battle for Ukraine’s skies changed in 2026. INFOGRAPHICS

Drone Industry

Between January and October 2026, Russia launched at least 57,549 long-range drones against Ukraine. In the spring, Ukraine increased its use of interceptor drones to counter this threat more effectively. However, in the summer, Russia changed tactics and began making greater use of jet-powered drones alongside conventional long-range UAVs: Russia launched around 350 jet-powered drones in June and 1,500 in July.

As Censor.NET reports, this is according to an article by Texty.org.ua.

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Until June, Russia attacked Ukraine with long-range Shahed-type UAVs, other drones and decoys. Between January and June, Russia launched around 36,400 such UAVs. The highest number was recorded in May, with 8,100 long-range drones.

In response to Russian attacks, Ukraine increased the number of interceptor drones. According to Ukrainian figures, the number of combat sorties flown by these drones rose by almost 55% in March compared with February. In May, Ukrainian interceptors destroyed more than 3,500 enemy UAVs of various types.

Watch more: Ukrainian pilots from RX LOST unit destroy 10 Russian UAVs overnight using STING interceptor drones. VIDEO

Starting in June 2026, Russia changed tactics, launching jet-powered drone attacks against Ukraine and increasing the number used fourfold in just one month—from 350 in June to 1,500 in July. Analysis of the data shows that after jet-powered Shaheds appeared, Ukraine began shooting down fewer Russian drones.

The journalists explain that this happened because Ukraine’s military and political leadership had not anticipated the emergence of jet-powered drones, allowing Russia to pull ahead of Ukraine in this technological race. Ukrainian manufacturers and the military now need to improve interceptors capable of downing jet-powered drones, establish mass production, and deploy the infrastructure needed to operate them.

Watch more: Russian man is driving along road and counting lorries burnt by drones: "There are six, f#ck. There’s another one over there, f#ck". VIDEO

At the same time, interceptors are not the only means of countering jet-powered drones: aircraft and other air defence assets also shoot them down.