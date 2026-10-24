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News Shelling of Zhytomyr region
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Enemy has struck Zhytomyr region again: energy sector and business were targeted. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to terrorise the Zhytomyr region, repeatedly striking civilian targets within the region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did the enemy strike?

As reported, energy infrastructure and a civilian enterprise in the Zhytomyr community were once again targeted by a Russian attack last night.

There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the enemy strikes.

Work is ongoing to deal with the aftermath of the night-time attacks and to document Russian war crimes.

See more: 17-year-old girl who helped FSB poison soldiers has been arrested: two people have died. PHOTO

Consequences

Shelling of the Zhytomyr region on 24 October
Shelling of the Zhytomyr region on 24 October
Shelling of the Zhytomyr region on 24 October
Shelling of the Zhytomyr region on 24 October
Shelling of the Zhytomyr region on 24 October
Shelling of the Zhytomyr region on 24 October
Shelling of the Zhytomyr region on 24 October

Read: Russia attacked a private enterprise in the Zhytomyr region: a fire broke out. Photo report

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shoot out (19522) Zhytomyr region (250)
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