The enemy continues to terrorise the Zhytomyr region, repeatedly striking civilian targets within the region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did the enemy strike?

As reported, energy infrastructure and a civilian enterprise in the Zhytomyr community were once again targeted by a Russian attack last night.

There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the enemy strikes.

Work is ongoing to deal with the aftermath of the night-time attacks and to document Russian war crimes.

See more: 17-year-old girl who helped FSB poison soldiers has been arrested: two people have died. PHOTO

Consequences















Read: Russia attacked a private enterprise in the Zhytomyr region: a fire broke out. Photo report