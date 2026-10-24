Enemy has struck Zhytomyr region again: energy sector and business were targeted. PHOTOS
The enemy continues to terrorise the Zhytomyr region, repeatedly striking civilian targets within the region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr RMA, according to Censor.NET.
Where did the enemy strike?
As reported, energy infrastructure and a civilian enterprise in the Zhytomyr community were once again targeted by a Russian attack last night.
There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the enemy strikes.
Work is ongoing to deal with the aftermath of the night-time attacks and to document Russian war crimes.
Consequences
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