17-year-old girl who helped FSB poison soldiers has been arrested: two people have died. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers in the Zhytomyr region have detained a 17-year-old girl who was helping the FSB to poison Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.

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Details

Following instructions from a Russian handler, the girl packaged drugs and sent them by post, providing fictitious sender details. She was promised at least 5,000 hryvnias for this.

"The organisers contacted the soldiers via Telegram and offered them free drugs. After receiving the parcels, they were instructed to take them on camera. The recipients did not know that the capsules contained a lethal dose of methadone.



Two soldiers died from poisoning in the Zhytomyr region. Whilst investigating these murders, the police identified other recipients of the parcels. This prevented a further four murders — in the Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions," the statement reads.

See more: She killed Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier on orders of Russian security services: Transcarpathian police have detained suspect. PHOTOS

The woman has now been charged with aiding and abetting the premeditated murder of two people as part of a prior conspiracy, and with trafficking drugs and psychotropic substances for the purpose of sale.

She faces up to 15 years’ imprisonment. Investigators are also looking into her involvement in other crimes.

It is known that the two deceased soldiers were on the AWOL. The soldiers who were rescued continued their service.

See more: 17-year-old girl suspected of killing 27-year-old serviceman on Russia’s orders in Zhytomyr. PHOTOS

A message to the military

Acting Head of the National Police Maksym Tsutskiridze has addressed the military and their families.

"A person who offers help, sends gifts or persistently seeks a face-to-face meeting may be carrying out the enemy’s orders. Be cautious with new acquaintances.

Do not accept medicines or other substances, or food or drink of dubious origin, from people you do not know well.

If you are pressured into taking something, or are being coerced or threatened – save any correspondence and contact the police on 102. Please also report such situations if they involve a fellow soldier: this information could help prevent a murder in time," he emphasised.

See more: 14-year-old girl from Rivne poisoned soldier with methadone and strangled him on orders of FSB: she streamed murder to her handler via video call, - police. PHOTO