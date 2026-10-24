In Vovchansk sector, Russians are attacking without making significant gains, - JFO spokesperson Trehubov

On the Vovchansk sector, Russian troops continue to actively attack Ukrainian positions, but there have been no significant changes on the front lines so far.

According to Censor.NET, Viktor Tregubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, said this during a broadcast on "Army Media."

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According to Tregubov, Russian units are attempting to advance toward Vilcha, Vovchanskiy Khutory, and Bilyi Kolodiaz.

A significant number of combat engagements are taking place in these areas, yet the enemy continues to use the same routes for its attacks.

"It’s like that not-so-politically-correct joke: there’s movement, but no progress. They’re actively trying, but they’re essentially attacking along the same routes. There are a large number of firefights there. They’re trying to break through toward Vilcha, they’re trying to break through toward Vovchanski Khutory, and they’re trying to break through toward Bilyi Kolodiaz along the same routes, because the terrain doesn’t allow for any other options," Tregubov noted.

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What led up to this?

Trehubov also reported that statements by the Russian military command regarding the advance of occupation forces in the Kharkiv region differ significantly from the actual situation on the ground. Russian maps of combat operations differ not only from the actual situation but also from one another.