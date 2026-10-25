4 877 19
Russian forces hunted down civilian man with dog in Kherson region – fate of civilian remains unknown. VIDEO
Russian occupiers attacked a civilian man who was walking his dog in the Kherson region using a drone, dropping explosives on them.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian invaders deliberately targeted a civilian who was near a body of water with his dog.
As a result of the first drop of explosives, the animal was killed, whilst the fate of the civilian remains unknown at this time.
Footage of the attack on the civilian man was shared by the occupiers on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password