Russian forces hunted down civilian man with dog in Kherson region – fate of civilian remains unknown. VIDEO

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian man who was walking his dog in the Kherson region using a drone, dropping explosives on them.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian invaders deliberately targeted a civilian who was near a body of water with his dog.

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As a result of the first drop of explosives, the animal was killed, whilst the fate of the civilian remains unknown at this time.

Footage of the attack on the civilian man was shared by the occupiers on social media.

See more: Guardsmen used drones to deliver baby food and toys to Oleshky, which is occupied by Russian Federation, – Vyhivskyi. PHOTOS