Guardsmen used drones to deliver baby food and toys to Oleshky, which is occupied by Russian Federation, – Vyhivskyi. PHOTOS
Despite the Russian occupation and the difficult conditions faced by the residents of the Kherson region, Ukrainian defenders continue to support the people.
This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Vyhivskyi, according to Censor.NET.
Over 600 kilograms of aid delivered
Members of the ‘Bolgarychi’ special-purpose company of the 11th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine used drones to deliver parcels to families with children. The parcels contained breakfast cereals, milk, educational games and toys. There were 15 parcels with a total weight of over 600 kilograms.
It is noted that among the children currently in the besieged town of Oleshky are some who were born during the full-scale war and have never known life without terror.
"We are supporting these families and delivering essential supplies to them. I would like to thank everyone who put these parcels together, operated the drones and provided cover. Everyone who, at the risk of their own lives, is helping Ukrainians in the occupied territory," added Vyhovskyi.
What led up to this
- The day before, the office of US First Lady Melania Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to temporarily cease all hostilities in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, from 29 October to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the preparation of the evacuation of civilians via a safe corridor.
- Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Russian dictator , stated that the military were coordinating the timing of the ceasefire in the area of Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.
- Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov stated that, in connection with the humanitarian operation in the Russian-occupied Oleshky area of the Kherson region, a ceasefire is being implemented in this sector.
- Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, confirmed the statement by US First Lady Melania Trump regarding the launch of a humanitarian mission in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.
- Ukraine is implementing a ceasefire in the area of Oleshky in the Kherson region, which is temporarily occupied by Russia, from 03:00 on 27 October to facilitate a humanitarian operation.
Humanitarian disaster in Oleshky
- In late March 2026, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian side regarding the humanitarian disaster in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.
- It is known that around 2,000 civilians remain cut off from the outside world in the occupied town of Oleshky.
- The Regional Military Administration also reported that the bodies of the deceased have remained unburied for weeks, and that logistics infrastructure has been completely destroyed – the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region is under a complete humanitarian blockade.
- The International Committee of the Red Cross is attempting to obtain information on the situation in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.
- Ombudsman Lubinets stated that the residents of Oleshky are being prepared for evacuation.
- Earlier, Tetyana Hasanenko, head of the Oleshky City Military Administration, reported that people in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region are starving due to a lack of supplies, and some families have already started eating their dogs.
- At the end of September 2026, drones were used to deliver around 4,000 kg of food to 100 locations across the town.
- According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian Federation is staging videos in Oleshky. Locals will be forced to say on camera that they are happy, well-fed and grateful to the Russian occupiers.
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