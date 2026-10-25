Guardsmen used drones to deliver baby food and toys to Oleshky, which is occupied by Russian Federation, – Vyhivskyi. PHOTOS

Despite the Russian occupation and the difficult conditions faced by the residents of the Kherson region, Ukrainian defenders continue to support the people.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Vyhivskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Over 600 kilograms of aid delivered

Members of the ‘Bolgarychi’ special-purpose company of the 11th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine used drones to deliver parcels to families with children. The parcels contained breakfast cereals, milk, educational games and toys. There were 15 parcels with a total weight of over 600 kilograms.

Read more: Ukraine introduces ceasefire in Oleshky area from 3 a.m. on October 27 – General Staff

It is noted that among the children currently in the besieged town of Oleshky are some who were born during the full-scale war and have never known life without terror.

"We are supporting these families and delivering essential supplies to them. I would like to thank everyone who put these parcels together, operated the drones and provided cover. Everyone who, at the risk of their own lives, is helping Ukrainians in the occupied territory," added Vyhovskyi.

Watch more: Lubinets: Humanitarian operation in Oleshky will proceed gradually; it is extremely difficult to carry out. VIDEO







What led up to this

The day before, the office of US First Lady Melania Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to temporarily cease all hostilities in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, from 29 October to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the preparation of the evacuation of civilians via a safe corridor.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Russian dictator , stated that the military were coordinating the timing of the ceasefire in the area of Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov stated that, in connection with the humanitarian operation in the Russian-occupied Oleshky area of the Kherson region, a ceasefire is being implemented in this sector.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, confirmed the statement by US First Lady Melania Trump regarding the launch of a humanitarian mission in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ukraine is implementing a ceasefire in the area of Oleshky in the Kherson region, which is temporarily occupied by Russia, from 03:00 on 27 October to facilitate a humanitarian operation.

Read more: Ukraine is working to unblock route to Russian-occupied Oleshky, - Zelenskyy

Humanitarian disaster in Oleshky