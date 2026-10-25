Russian strike on agricultural enterprise in Sumy region: occupiers killed 31-year-old farm worker; four others were injured. Animals were killed. PHOTO

Today, 24 October, a Russian drone carried out a targeted attack on a farm in the Sumy region. One woman was killed and four other people were injured.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on a civilian enterprise and casualties

It is reported that the enemy struck a civilian enterprise specialising in cattle breeding in the Konotop district.

"The victim was a farm worker. The woman was at the epicentre of the strike. She was due to turn 32 in a few days.

Our sincere condolences go to the family and loved ones of the deceased," the statement reads.

See more: University and dormitory damaged in Sumy after overnight drone attack. PHOTO





According to the Regional Military Administration, two injured people have been hospitalised. Preliminary information suggests their injuries are not serious.

Consequences of the attack and damage

There are also dead and injured animals.

The relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being assessed.

Read more: Enemy steps up sabotage and reconnaissance group activity in Sumy and Chernihiv regions – SBGS

"Russia continues to strike civilian enterprises, destroy businesses and take the lives of people who are simply doing their jobs," emphasises the regional governor.