University and dormitory damaged in Sumy after overnight drone attack. PHOTO

Four buildings of the state pedagogical university and a dormitory were damaged in Sumy during an overnight Russian drone attack on 23 October. A total of 220 windows were blown out, and classes in the buildings will be temporarily suspended.

Suspilne Sumy reported this, citing the university’s First Vice-Rector Hanna Zaikina, Censor.NET reports.

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According to her, the strike occurred at around 2 a.m. The university’s main building sustained the most severe damage.

"A total of 220 windows were damaged. Thank God, no one was injured. All staff members who were on site managed to get to the shelter—that saved them," Zaikina said.

Most students at the university study remotely, but some classes for certain degree programmes had been held in person.

Following the attack, the university administration plans to adjust the timetable. Students will not attend classes in the university buildings until the damage from the attack has been addressed.

As a reminder, on 20–21 October, Russian attacks damaged buildings at higher education institutions in Kremenchuk, Uman and Kyiv. Specifically, in Kremenchuk, part of a building at the Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi National University was destroyed; in Uman, two student halls of residence were damaged; and in Kyiv, a building at the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture was damaged.

See more: Enemy drone struck high-rise block in Sumy; teenager is among injured. PHOTO (update)