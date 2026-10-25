Drone attack on Kharkiv: fires broke out in shopping centre and at factory; rescue workers are among casualties. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Four people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, including three rescue workers.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Repeated strikes on rescue workers
As noted, on the evening of 25 October, the enemy attacked a shopping centre in the Osnovyanskyi district and a civilian enterprise in the Industrial district of the city with drones. Fires broke out and one person was injured.
Whilst the emergency services were dealing with the aftermath, the enemy launched further strikes on the locations where the State Emergency Service units were operating. Two rescue workers were injured, and a fire engine was completely destroyed.
"A large-scale fire broke out in the shopping centre. Another rescuer was injured whilst fighting the fire," the statement reads.
Consequences
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password