193 clashes on front line over past 24 hours: heaviest fighting was in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 24 October 2026, 193 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 83 air strikes, during which it dropped 281 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 10,010 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,276 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, 24 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In particular, the following settlements came under enemy fire: Pavlivka, Korenok, Sopych, Neskuchne, Bezsalivka, Kucherivka, Luzhky, Mala Korchakivka, Topolia, Nova Sich, Khrapivshchyna, Obody, Yastrubshchyna, Baranivka, Mala Slobidka, Myropillia, Khotin, Volfine, Iskryskivshchyna, Fotovizh, Potapivka, Hirky, Stara Huta, Ulanove, Kindrativka and Zapsillia in the Sumy region; as well as Mykhalchyna-Sloboda, Buda-Vorob’ivska, Khrinivka and Klyusi in the Chernihiv region. The settlements of Svesa, Paliivka and Pysarivka were hit by air strikes.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war: approximately 1,578,450 personnel (+1,850 over the past day), 12,447 tanks, 51,614 artillery systems, and 25,605 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ missile forces and artillery struck an area where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, as well as an enemy UAV control centre and a command and observation post.

The General Staff notes that the Russian invaders’ losses over the past day totalled 1,850 personnel. Three tanks, five armoured fighting vehicles, 49 artillery systems, five multiple launch rocket systems, three air defence systems, six ground-based robotic systems, 1,738 unmanned aerial vehicles, 417 enemy vehicles and four units of specialist equipment were also destroyed.

Situation in the North

It is reported that over the past 24 hours, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the aggressor carried out two air strikes using six guided bombs and conducted 51 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled eight enemy attacks. The invaders attacked in the direction of the settlements of Ternova, Okhrimivka and Bochkove.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made four attempts to improve their positions, launching offensive operations towards Radkivka.

Read more: Ukraine introduces ceasefire in Oleshky area from 3 a.m. on October 27 – General Staff

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, attempts to breach our defences were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers carried out six assaults in the Zarichne area and towards Stavky, Dibrova and Novoselivka.

On the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out four attacks in the area of the settlement of Kryva Luka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

It is also noted that 13 attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector. The invaders carried out offensive operations in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka.

"The enemy carried out sixteen attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas around the settlements of Sofiivka, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Vasylivka and Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Krasnopodillia and Serhiivka," the statement reads.

Read more: Russia may advance on Pavlohrad and Dnipro if Ukraine surrenders Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, - Zelenskyy

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, on the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single attack towards the settlement of Zaporizhske.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers made 13 attempts to advance in the areas of Dobropillia and Bilohiria and towards the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Huliaipole and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made one attempt to attack in the direction of Novoyakovlivka.

In the Dnipro sector, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.