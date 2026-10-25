Enemy struck Zhytomyr region with drones: energy facility, homes and business were damaged. PHOTO

On the night of Saturday 25 October, Russian forces once again attacked the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did the enemy strike?

It is reported that during the night-time attack on the Zhytomyr region, enemy drones damaged an energy infrastructure facility, a health centre, a residential building and a private civilian enterprise in the Korosten and Zhytomyr districts.









See more: Enemy has struck Zhytomyr region again: energy sector and business were targeted. PHOTOS

Fires at the impact sites of the attack drones were extinguished by State Emergency Service rescue teams.

The area is being checked for any remaining explosive ordnance.

There were no casualties

According to the Regional Military Administration, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the attack.

See more: 17-year-old girl who helped FSB poison soldiers has been arrested: two people have died. PHOTO