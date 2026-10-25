Enemy struck Zhytomyr region with drones: energy facility, homes and business were damaged. PHOTO
On the night of Saturday 25 October, Russian forces once again attacked the Zhytomyr region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Where did the enemy strike?
It is reported that during the night-time attack on the Zhytomyr region, enemy drones damaged an energy infrastructure facility, a health centre, a residential building and a private civilian enterprise in the Korosten and Zhytomyr districts.
Fires at the impact sites of the attack drones were extinguished by State Emergency Service rescue teams.
The area is being checked for any remaining explosive ordnance.
There were no casualties
According to the Regional Military Administration, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the attack.
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