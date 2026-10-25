Two radar stations in Belgorod region, enemy command post, and concentration of Russian troops in occupied territory have been struck, - General Staff

On October 24 and during the night of October 25, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces once again carried out strikes against key targets of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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What is affected?

As noted, Russian military radar stations in the areas around the towns of Gostishchevo and Kurganne in the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation were struck.

Taking out radar systems creates gaps in the enemy's radar coverage and expands the Ukrainian Defense Forces' ability to deploy unmanned systems at all levels.

In addition, a command post of the occupying forces near the village of Tarasivka in the Zaporizhzhia region and a command and observation post near Hola Prystan in Kherson region were struck.

This disrupts the Russian aggressor's command and control of its forces and complicates the coordination of its units on the battlefield.

Read more: Enemy is stepping up pressure in Kostiantynivka sector. There were 23 clashes there over past 24 hours, - General Staff

Strikes on Russian military concentrations

In addition, as noted, enemy troop concentrations have been targeted in the areas around the towns of Mykolaivka and Novoukrainka in the Donetsk region, as well as in the areas around Berdiansk, Okhrimivka, and Tarasivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Operations against the enemy's key military targets will continue until Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine comes to a complete end. More to come!" the General Staff emphasized.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war: approximately 1,578,450 personnel (+1,850 over the past day), 12,447 tanks, 51,614 artillery systems, and 25,605 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS