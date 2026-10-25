Preparations for summit between Trump, Xi Jinping, and Putin have already begun, - Ushakov
The Kremlin announced that preparations have begun for trilateral talks involving Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping.
This was reported by Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, according to Censor.NET.
First details
"I can now say with certainty that Moscow, Beijing, and Washington are, in principle, ready for it (the trilateral meeting—Ed.) to take place, and preparations for it have already begun," Ushakov noted.
What led up to this?
Earlier, media outlets reported that the summit between Trump, Xi, and Putin could lead to the division of the world into three spheres of influence.
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