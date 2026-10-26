Russians struck minibus in Kherson with drone: seriously injured man died in hospital; five others were injured. PHOTOS (updated)

Today, 25 October, Russian forces struck a minibus in Kherson with a drone, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the strike occurred at around 15:10 in the Central District of Kherson.

Six people – three men and three women – were injured when the enemy UAV struck the vehicle. They sustained blast injuries. A 67-year-old man from Kherson was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Medical staff are providing the necessary care to all those affected.

See more: Occupiers attacked ambulance with drone in Kherson: two medics were injured and vehicle was completely burnt out. PHOTO

Updated information

Later, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that the wounded man, born in 1959, who had sustained serious injuries, had died in hospital.

"Despite the necessary resuscitation efforts, it was not possible to save the victim. Our sincere condolences go to the family and loved ones of yet another victim of Russian terrorists," he wrote.

Watch more: Lubinets: Humanitarian operation in Oleshky will proceed gradually; it is extremely difficult to carry out. VIDEO

Consequences of the attack











