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Residents of Kharkiv region welcome Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter pilot with flags after combat mission: "It brought tears to my eyes". VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, local residents waving Ukrainian flags are welcoming a Mi-24 attack helicopter pilot returning from a mission in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a Ukrainian pilot with the call sign ‘Air Davy’ posted a touching video on social media showing residents of a village in the Kharkiv region taking to the streets to welcome the defender.
As the helicopter flies at low altitude, local residents greet the Ukrainian pilot, waving blue and yellow flags.
"It’s really lovely when Ukrainians welcome you like this. It brought tears to my eyes. We’re waving back at you too. We can also see how you’re greeting us."
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