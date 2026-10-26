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One person killed and five others injured in residential building fire in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

One person was killed, and five others were injured in a fire at a six-story residential building in Kharkiv.

The State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Fire in Kharkiv: rescue workers evacuated residents from a smoke-filled building

Emergency services received a report of a fire in Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi district at 6:06 p.m. on October 25.

When firefighting and rescue units arrived, apartments on the fifth floor were burning. The fire covered an area of 20 square meters.

Heavy smoke forced rescuers to lead people out of the stairwell. In total, they rescued eight residents of the building.

"A total of eight residents were rescued. The cause of the fire is being established," the regional State Emergency Service said.

Thirty rescuers and eight State Emergency Service vehicles worked at the scene. The cause of the fire is being established.

Fire in Kharkiv

Fire in Kharkiv

Fire in Kharkiv

Fire in Kharkiv

Fire in Kharkiv

Read more: "Russia planned to capture not only Kyiv, but also Kharkiv," — Zelenskyy

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fire (930) Kharkiv (1771) Kharkiv region (2096) Kharkivskyy district (698)
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