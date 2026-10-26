Ukraine is prepared to refrain from striking Russian oil refineries if Russia ceases its attacks on our energy sector, – Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, described the strikes on Russian oil refineries as a matter of justice in response to the Russian Federation’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. At the same time, he stated that Ukraine is prepared to cease strikes on Russian oil refining infrastructure if the Russian Federation refrains from attacking our electricity sector.

The head of state made these remarks in an interview with Alla Mazur, presenter of "TSN.Tyzhden", according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

A question of justice

"They’re destroying your electricity supply, and it hurts you… It hurts us a great deal. But what hurts them?.. Oil, diesel, fuel. Undoubtedly, for him (the Russian dictator Putin – ed.) it hurts a great deal. He’s causing us a great deal of pain. And we’re responding. In other words, this is a question of justice," said the head of state.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries have not affected global oil prices. This was his response to accusations by US President Donald Trump that Ukraine’s strikes on Russian refineries had allegedly been one of the main factors behind the rise in global oil prices.

Read more: Ukraine to resume strikes on Russian oil refineries: Ban lifted. We’ve had enough, - Zelenskyy

Terms of an energy ceasefire

The president also said that Ukraine is ready for an energy truce if Russia ceases its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

"If you want us to stop striking diesel and oil and gas infrastructure in Russia, it’s very simple. They must stop striking our electricity grid. And that’s fair – an energy ceasefire. That’s how it can work," said Zelenskyy.

He added that he had proposed this approach to international partners.

Read more: Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries are bringing end of war closer, - Kallas