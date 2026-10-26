Occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia: buildings damaged, people injured. PHOTO

On the night of Sunday 26 October, Russian forces carried out strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Where did the occupiers strike?

It is reported that the attack damaged private homes, cars and a commercial building. A fire broke out at the site of one of the strikes.





See more: Russians attack bus in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: one injured. PHOTOS

According to the Regional Military Administration, two people are currently known to have been injured as a result of the Russian attack.

The full extent of the damage caused by the enemy attack is being assessed.

Read more: Russians attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia: fire breaks out, one person injured

Updated information

As of 7 a.m., the number of people injured as a result of the overnight enemy attack had risen to four.

The injured include two women, aged 22 and 30, and two men, aged 40 and 61.

According to the State Emergency Service, the windows of a hotel and two buses were damaged. Three cars and dry vegetation caught fire.

A private residential house and four outbuildings were also damaged.











Rescue workers searched the area to locate victims. The city's emergency services were on the scene. Utility crews are currently carrying out restoration work.