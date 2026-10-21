Russians attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia: fire breaks out, one person injured
Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia in the evening.
Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this in a Telegram post, Censor.NET reports.
Strike on Zaporizhzhia infrastructure sparks fire
According to Mykhailo Semikin, Russian troops struck an infrastructure facility in the city. A fire broke out at the site following the strike.
"The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia," the regional military administration head wrote.
According to preliminary information, one person was injured in the attack.
Earlier, it was reported that Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles on Wednesday evening, October 21.
- Private homes in Dniprovskyi district were damaged in the enemy strike.
- A petrol station was also damaged at another location in Dniprovskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate that people have been injured.
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