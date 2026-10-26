Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,580,440 personnel (+1,990 in past 24 hours), 12,448 tanks, 51,632 artillery systems, and 25,609 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,580,440 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to October 26, 2026, are estimated to be:
Personnel:
- approximately 1,580,440 (+1,990) personnel
Weapons and military equipment:
- Tanks: 12,448 (+1)
- Armored fighting vehicles: 25,609 (+4)
- Artillery systems: 51,632 (+18)
- MLRS: 2,239 (+2)
- Air defense systems: 1,726 (+1)
- Aircraft: 449
- Helicopters: 356
Unmanned systems and missiles:
- Ground-based robotic systems: 3,018 (+1)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 582,458 (+1,656)
- Cruise missiles: 5,138
Naval equipment:
- Ships and boats: 35
- Submarines: 2
Logistics equipment:
- Vehicles and tanker trucks: 167,240 (+322)
- Special-purpose vehicles: 4,858 (+2)
The figures in parentheses indicate losses over the past 24 hours.
"The data is being verified. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically destroying enemy personnel, weapons, military equipment, and logistical assets. This weakens the enemy’s offensive capabilities, complicates the replenishment of resources and the supply of troops, and reduces russia’s ability to continue its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.
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