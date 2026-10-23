Throughout October, the USF has killed an average of 542 Russian soldiers per day. Since the beginning of the month, 12,000 invaders have been eliminated.

This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madiar), according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

This is 52.6% higher than in August (355 per day) and 20.7% higher than in September (449 per day).

"According to the Pidrakhuiky USF online scoreboard as of 8:00 a.m. on October 23, 12,013 enemy personnel were recorded as irretrievable and medical casualties, with 47,891 enemy targets destroyed (an average of 2,162 targets per day).



68.6% of the losses (8,251 out of 12,013) were enemy personnel killed in action in the Dobropil-Pokrovsk direction (5,239) and in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions (3,012)," the report states.

See more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,574,620 (+1,830 in past 24 hours) personnel, 12,439 tanks, 51,501 artillery systems, and 25,597 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

All strikes have been verified in the "Delta" situational awareness system.

"This is exactly how the enemy is increasing its troop strength along the front line. With nine more days of October ahead, there will definitely be 16,000+ targets effectively neutralized by the 'Birds' and over 60,000 targets in total," the commander concluded.

Watch more: Drone flies into dugout, explosion follows, and occupier’s body flies high into air and lands several dozen metres from fortification. VIDEO