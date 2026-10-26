Voronezh is under massive drone attack: strikes on business centre, residents report incoming strikes, city is shrouded in smoke. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the morning of 26 October 2026, the Russian city of Voronezh is under a massive drone attack.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Residents are reporting explosions

Local residents report that explosions have been rocking the city for over an hour.

In particular, a drone struck the ‘Chizhov Gallery’ business centre in Voronezh.

The moment the drone exploded was captured on video. The business centre is located at 35A Koltsovskaya Street. Earlier, residents of Voronezh complained that they had not heard the air-raid siren.

Read more: "Voronezhsintezkauchuk" and Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant have been attacked in Russia. PHOTO

As stated on the website, "the 25-storey business centre is part of the ‘Chizhov Gallery’ complex and is one of the main architectural landmarks in the city centre".

The city is shrouded in smoke from the strikes

A drone alert was issued in the region at around 3 am, followed by a missile alert two hours later. ASTRA readers are currently reporting numerous explosions and "strikes" in the city. According to them, no air-raid siren sounded, and the city is shrouded in smoke from the fires.







Read more: Wildberries warehouse in Voronezh Region of Russian Federation following drone attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces on 11 August. SATELLITE IMAGES