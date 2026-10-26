In Voronezh region, drone struck passenger train, bringing rail traffic to halt. Fires have broken out at several industrial facilities.
A train car traveling from Anapa to Moscow was damaged at the Somovo station due to a massive drone attack on the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.
New circumstances
As noted, train service has been suspended on the Tresvyatskaya–Somovo–Otrozhka–Voronezh section.
"Delays are expected for southbound passenger trains and commuter trains," Russian Railways reported.
Additionally, according to Governor Alexander Gusev, fires have broken out at several industrial facilities and in the business center in the central part of Voronezh.
Background
- Earlier reports indicated that Voronezh was under a massive drone attack: a business center was hit, residents reported drone arrivals, and the city was shrouded in smoke.
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