In Voronezh region, drone struck passenger train, bringing rail traffic to halt. Fires have broken out at several industrial facilities.

A train car traveling from Anapa to Moscow was damaged at the Somovo station due to a massive drone attack on the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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New circumstances

As noted, train service has been suspended on the Tresvyatskaya–Somovo–Otrozhka–Voronezh section.

"Delays are expected for southbound passenger trains and commuter trains," Russian Railways reported.

Additionally, according to Governor Alexander Gusev, fires have broken out at several industrial facilities and in the business center in the central part of Voronezh.

Read more: Voronezh is under massive drone attack: strikes on business centre, residents report incoming strikes, city is shrouded in smoke. VIDEO+PHOTO

Background

Earlier reports indicated that Voronezh was under a massive drone attack: a business center was hit, residents reported drone arrivals, and the city was shrouded in smoke.

Read more: Drones attacked Perm Krai in Russian Federation: industrial facility has been damaged