Drones attacked Perm Krai in Russian Federation: industrial facility has been damaged
In the early hours of 25 October, drones attacked the Perm Krai region of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Governor Dmitry Makhonin, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
Five people were injured as a result of a drone strike on an industrial facility in the Perm Krai, Makhonin said.
According to him, the facility sustained damage; however, the Russian governor insists that it continued to operate as normal.
According to the Telegram channel "Exilenova+", the chemical and metallurgical enterprise "AVISMA" in Berezniki, Perm Krai, was targeted.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that a chemical plant in the Perm Krai of the Russian Federation was on fire following a drone attack.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password