Drones attacked Perm Krai in Russian Federation: industrial facility has been damaged

In the early hours of 25 October, drones attacked the Perm Krai region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Governor Dmitry Makhonin, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

Five people were injured as a result of a drone strike on an industrial facility in the Perm Krai, Makhonin said.

According to him, the facility sustained damage; however, the Russian governor insists that it continued to operate as normal.

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According to the Telegram channel "Exilenova+", the chemical and metallurgical enterprise "AVISMA" in Berezniki, Perm Krai, was targeted.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that a chemical plant in the Perm Krai of the Russian Federation was on fire following a drone attack.

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