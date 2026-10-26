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News Drone attack on Odesa region
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Russia attacked industrial enterprise and garage co-operative in Odesa region: large-scale fires broke out. PHOTO

On the night of 26 October 2026, the enemy launched several attacks on a private industrial enterprise and a garage co-operative in the Odesa region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Large-scale fires and the clean-up following the night-time attack in the Odesa region

According to the Regional Military Administration, large-scale fires broke out. There were no casualties.

Clean-up operations are ongoing at the sites of the strikes, with all relevant services in action.

Shelling of the Odesa region on 26 October
Shelling of the Odesa region on 26 October
Shelling of the Odesa region on 26 October

See more: Russia attacks civilian, recreational and industrial infrastructure facilities in Odesa region: people injured. PHOTOS

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shoot out (19536) Odesa region (1337)
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