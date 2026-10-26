Russia attacked industrial enterprise and garage co-operative in Odesa region: large-scale fires broke out. PHOTO

On the night of 26 October 2026, the enemy launched several attacks on a private industrial enterprise and a garage co-operative in the Odesa region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Large-scale fires and the clean-up following the night-time attack in the Odesa region

According to the Regional Military Administration, large-scale fires broke out. There were no casualties.

Clean-up operations are ongoing at the sites of the strikes, with all relevant services in action.







See more: Russia attacks civilian, recreational and industrial infrastructure facilities in Odesa region: people injured. PHOTOS