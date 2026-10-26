Zelenskyy has submitted draft laws to Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation for further 90 days

Today, 26 October, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, submitted draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada on ‘Extending the duration of martial law in Ukraine’ and ‘Extending the duration of general mobilisation’.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Verkhovna Rada’s website.

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The relevant draft laws have already been referred to the relevant parliamentary committee for consideration.

They provide for the extension of martial law and the period of general mobilisation for a further three months.

Watch more: Martial law will be lifted when Ukraine receives security guarantees, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

No further details are available at this time.

What led up to this?

Martial law and mobilisation had previously been extended until 31 October 2026.

This was the 20th decision to extend the duration of martial law and general mobilisation since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Rada approved extension of martial law and mobilization until October 31