Rada extended general mobilization for another 90 days: 281 deputies supported the decision

On October 26, the Verkhovna Rada voted to extend the general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days, effective October 31, 2026. The decision was supported by 281 members of parliament.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Parliament approved Bill No. 16183 on the adoption of a presidential decree extending the period of general mobilization in Ukraine.

According to the document, the new 90-day mobilization period will begin on October 31, 2026.

According to the bill summary for Bill No. 16183, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted the document on October 26.

On the same day, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence recommended adopting the bill in principle and as a whole. Ihor Klymenko was designated as the rapporteur, and Committee Chair Oleksandr Zavitnevych as the co-rapporteur.

Thus, general mobilization has been extended until January 29, 2027.

As a reminder, on the same day, the Verkhovna Rada approved the extension of martial law for the same period. A total of 293 members of parliament voted in favor of the corresponding bill, No. 16182.

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