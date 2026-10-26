Russia attacked Kramatorsk community in Donetsk Oblast: one person killed, 10 wounded, including child. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked the Kramatorsk community, resulting in one death and 10 people being injured, including a 13-year-old girl.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"This morning, the Russians carried out four strikes on Yasnohirka. All relevant emergency services are on the scene, and the injured are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement reads.
The exact number of casualties and the extent of the damage are currently being assessed.
Evacuation
The head of the Regional Military Administration reminded that a compulsory evacuation of families with children is currently underway across the entire territory of the Kramatorsk community.
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