Russia drops three aerial bombs on Kramatorsk: one killed, six injured, including three children

During the day on 23 October 2026, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on a residential neighbourhood in Kramatorsk, dropping three FAB-250 aerial bombs fitted with UMPK glide and guidance kits. One person was killed, and six civilians were injured.

Censor.NET reports, citing the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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"On 23 October 2026 at 3:44 p.m., Russian forces dropped three FAB-250 bombs fitted with UMPK kits on Kramatorsk. The occupiers targeted a residential neighbourhood," the statement said.

Read more: Russia may advance on Pavlohrad and Dnipro if Ukraine surrenders Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, - Zelenskyy

Casualties of the attack

One person was killed in the attack.

Six civilians sustained injuries of varying severity: two women aged 45 and 54, a 47-year-old man, and three children, girls aged seven and ten, and their brother, aged one year and ten months.

The injuries included blast injuries, a closed head injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds. The injured are receiving expert medical care.

Read more: 122 apartment buildings in Kramatorsk to be left without heating this winter

Damage from the attack

Twenty-seven residential buildings were damaged in the immediate impact area.









The full extent of the damage and casualties is still being established.