122 apartment buildings in Kramatorsk to be left without heating this winter

During the 2026–2027 heating season, 122 apartment buildings in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, will be unable to receive district heating. The reasons include extensive damage to buildings and heating networks, as well as risks to residents and utility workers from Russian shelling.

Censor.NET reports, citing the Kramatorsk City Council.

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According to the city authorities, some apartment buildings have sustained extensive damage. Their heating systems, roofs, windows, and other utilities have been damaged. Restoring the heat supply requires major repairs, which are currently impossible due to hostilities and constant shelling.

Other buildings are located in high-risk areas where utility services cannot safely maintain heating networks or promptly respond to emergencies.

The list of addresses was compiled following inspections and an assessment of the security situation involving the military and representatives of the State Emergency Service. The decisions were approved in the minutes of the city commission on technological and environmental safety and emergencies dated September 30 and October 14, 2026.

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Which buildings in Kramatorsk will be left without heating?

Buildings requiring major repairs:

Anatoliia Solovianenka Street – 4, 6A, 8.

Bohdana Khmelnytskoho Street – 7.

Vodobaky Street – 17.

Vasylia Stusa Street – 1, 2, 4, 9, 48, 50, 55, 61, 65.

Viacheslava Chornovola Street – 15, 17.

Heroiv Nebesnoi Sotni Street – 38, 40, 42.

Hidnosti Street – 8.

Druzhby Street – 37.

Mykoly Drevetniaka Street – 12.

Marii Prymachenko Street – 1, 3, 9.

Piatoho Lypnia Street – 5, 8.

Proizna Street – 112, 114, 116, 147, 149.

Parkova Street – 56, 58, 83, 89, 91, 93.

Prylutska Street – 16.

Rumiantseva Street – 19, 21, 23.

Stryiska Street – 2.

Starohorodska Street – 16.

Transportna Street – 18, 22, 24.

Nezalezhnosti Avenue – 21, 38, 40A, 42, 53.

Konrada Hampera Street – 7.

Kryshtaleva Street – 2, 8, 10.

Kateryny Bilokur Street – 136, 138.

Katerynycha Street – 27, 29, 46.

Bilenkivska Street – 127.

Kramatorskyi Boulevard – 10.

Mashynobudivnykiv Boulevard – 49, 51.

Sofiivska Street – 205, 209.

Yaroslava Mudroho Street – 51.

Akademichna Street – 78.

Mykoly Leontovycha Street – 2.

Obizna Street – 14, 16, 18, 34, 36.

Buildings in high-risk areas:

Druzhby Street – 70.

Kramatorskyi Boulevard – 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 13, 15, 19, 21, 27, 31, 33, 35, 37, 39.

Marii Prymachenko Street – 5, 7, 11.

Nezalezhnosti Avenue – 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 61, 67.

Parkova Street – 54, 60, 99, 101, 103, 105, 107.

Sofiivska Street – 207.

Leonida Bykova Street – 1, 5, 9, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25.

The city council stresses that the list is not final. It may be expanded following further Russian shelling, damage to residential buildings, and a deterioration in the security situation.

The city authorities explain that the decision not to supply heating to these buildings was made primarily to save lives.

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