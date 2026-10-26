Italy has prepared new military aid package for Ukraine and will send it as soon as possible – Tajani

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday, October 26, that a new aid package for Ukraine was ready.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists in Milan, ANSA reports, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

New aid package for Ukraine is ready

His statement came in response to Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, who said after his reelection as leader of the right-wing "League" party on Sunday that he would seek to end Italy’s economic and military support for Ukraine.

"My position is well known: we stand with Ukraine and will continue to support it for as long as necessary," Tajani said.

He said that "the next military aid package is already ready, and we will send it to Kyiv as soon as possible."

Read more: Khmara in conversation with head of Italian Ministry of Defense Crosetto: Ukraine is preparing its own war plan

Background

At an extraordinary congress in Milan, Salvini retained his position as leader of the "League" party, defeating Senator and former Tourism Minister Massimo Garavaglia by 465 votes to 146. The transport minister faced a wave of criticism from moderate party members dissatisfied with the party’s far-right shift, as well as those calling for a return to its traditional focus on the interests of northern Italy.

Following his reelection, Salvini said he planned to demand that the government end military and financial aid to Ukraine.

Read more: "I don’t miss Berlin Wall": Meloni explained why Italy should support Ukraine