Defense Forces hit ruscists’ communications hub, command post, UAV workshop and supply depot

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck several Russian occupiers’ facilities on October 25 and overnight into October 26.

This was reported in an update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

A communications hub serving a Russian army unit was attacked near occupied Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"This disrupts the enemy’s communications and command and control," the General Staff stressed.

The occupiers’ command posts near Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region and Chervonohirka in the Zaporizhzhia region also came under attack. This makes it harder for the Russian army to coordinate its units on the battlefield.

Watch more: 5th Assault Brigade soldiers burn enemy troops in their positions and dugouts. VIDEO

An enemy UAV control facility near Vyshneve and a UAV workshop near Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit.

This reduces the enemy’s ability to carry out drone attacks on Defense Forces positions and frontline communities.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also attacked Russian army supply depots near Komisarivka and Katerynivka in the Luhansk region, making it harder for the enemy to supply its units.

See more: USF set new record: 2,364 targets and 701 Russian soldiers were hit in single day. INFOGRAPHICS