USF set new record: 2,364 targets and 701 Russian soldiers were hit in single day. INFOGRAPHICS
The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 2,364 enemy targets over the past 24 hours, including 701 occupiers, 336 of whom were neutralized.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the USF Telegram channel.
According to published data, 701 Russian servicemen were among the 2,364 targets struck. Of those, 336 were killed.
In addition, Ukrainian forces struck:
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61 drone launch sites;
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125 enemy antennas;
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12 radar stations and electronic warfare systems;
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114 pieces of military equipment, including two tanks;
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16 artillery systems, including one self-propelled artillery piece;
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17 warehouses.
In addition, the USF shot down 488 drones of various types, including "Kopter," "Krylo," Shahed, and "Gerbera."
How many USF targets have been hit since early October?
According to the Unmanned Systems Forces, Ukrainian operators have struck a total of 49,923 targets since the beginning of October. Among them are 12,627 Russian servicemen.
What led up to this?
On the eve of this, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madyar), stated that in October, USF operators were taking out 542 Russian military personnel every day. This is 52.6% higher than in August (355 per day) and 20.7% higher than in September (449 per day).
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