Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law and mobilization until January 29, 2027

On October 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws and decrees extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days from October 31, 2026, until January 29, 2027.

This is stated on the Verkhovna Rada’s website, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The Rada’s website states that Law No. 5029-IX extending martial law (Bill No. 16182) and Law No. 5030-IX extending general mobilization (Bill No. 16183) were returned to parliament with the president’s signature.

The president himself submitted the bills to parliament. They were endorsed by the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, and lawmakers approved them earlier on Monday.

Also on Monday, Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 1060/2026, "On extending the duration of martial law in Ukraine," and Decree No. 1061/2026, "On extending the period of general mobilization."

See more: We’ve been waiting nearly month for Hegseth’s signature on delivery of missiles for Patriot system," - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Both laws will enter into force on October 31. Under these documents, martial law and general mobilization have been extended until January 29, 2027.

Background

Martial law has been in effect in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion. It has been extended repeatedly since then.

Since then, parliament has extended martial law and general mobilization every three months.

Read more: Zelenskyy signed laws extending martial law and mobilization