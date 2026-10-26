Russia attacks Ukraine with strike UAVs: air raid alerts issued in several regions (updated)

Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine with strike drones and jet-powered UAVs. Air raid alerts have been issued in several regions due to the threat of strikes.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Enemy UAV movements

10:39 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Kyiv from the north.

10:40 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Brovary.

10:41 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Rembaza and the Kharkivskyi residential area.

10:42 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward Pozniaky.

10:43 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward the city center and Pochaina.

10:46 p.m. — Ballistic missile threat lifted.

10:49 p.m. — A jet-powered UAV heading toward the northern part of the Zhytomyr region from the Kyiv region. A jet-powered UAV south of Zaporizhzhia heading east, and another north of Kyiv flying north along the Kyiv Reservoir.

Stay in safe places!

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